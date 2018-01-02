Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to ask the MTA to explore the creation of a new subway connecting Red Hook and Manhattan in his state of the state address Wednesday.

Cuomo will call on the Port Authority to relocate its maritime shipping activities at Red Hook to the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal in Sunset Park so that the Red Hook waterfront can be freed up for "more productive community use," he said in a press release.

He's also asking the MTA to study options for improving transportation access to Red Hook and other nearby neighborhoods, including potentially extending subway service from lower Manhattan to a new station in Red Hook through an underwater tunnel.

Typically, a new subway tunnel would take years to build and cost billions.