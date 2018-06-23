A restaurant in New Jersey with the same name as the one in Virginia that asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave on Friday said it has been receiving threats from “angry, ill-informed callers” who are confusing the two eateries.

A restaurant in New Jersey with the same name as the one that asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave on Friday said it has been receiving threats from “angry, ill-informed callers” who are confusing the two eateries.

The owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia told the Washington Post she asked Sanders to leave her establishment because the press secretary had defended the actions of an “inhumane and unethical” administration.

On Saturday, a different Red Hen restaurant in Swedesboro, New Jersey, took to social media to announce that it was “in no way affiliated with the Red Hen in Virginia.”





“We are an independent, family owned business who happens to share the same name,” the restaurant said on its Facebook page.

“Kindly check your facts before you erroneously defame an innocent business on Facebook in an attempt to destroy their business where they welcome all, irrespective of their race, religion, views or opinions,” it added.

After Sanders tweeted about the incident on Saturday morning, Facebook users began flooding the New Jersey Red Hen’s page with comments, including posts calling for a boycott of the restaurant.





In its own comment, the New Jersey Red Hen said people were “arrogantly and erroneously defam[ing]” the eatery.

“My telephone has not stopped ringing, angry ill-informed callers threatening my staff, our business, cursing and swearing at us,” the eatery wrote. “I would prefer to have my lines open for guests who wish to make a reservation at our establishment that welcomes ALL.”

“Get your facts straight,” it added.