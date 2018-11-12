What to Know GingerBread Lane 2018 is a massive village made entirely of gingerbread houses created by chef Jon Lovitch over the course of one year

New Yorkers will get the chance to marvel at a delectable village made entirely of edible gingerbread, icing and candy — the largest of its kind and just in time for the approaching holiday season.

GingerBread Lane 2018 is a massive village comprised of more than 1,300 gingerbread houses that were drafted, designed, baked, planned, built and decorated by chef Jon Lovitch over the course of one year.

The edible masterpiece will be on display until Jan. 21, 2019 at the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) and is free with NYSCI admission.

GingerBread Lane is the record-holder of the Guinness World Records for largest gingerbread village. In order to be eligible for the title, all elements of the gingerbread display must be edible and must imitate a village.

Lovitch will try to break the record once more this year.

GingerBread Lane also features events, like gingerbread house-making workshops during the weekends and a GingerBread Lane House Giveaway where visitors can win a piece of the masterpiece.

For more information on the exhibit or corresponding events, click here.