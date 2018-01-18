At least seven members of a reality TV show production crew were arrested after authorities said they tried to get what appeared to be a fake bomb through security at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Authorities said the crew for a show picked up by CNBC, but were not employees of the cable network, attempted to get the faux explosive through security in a carry-on bag at the airport on Thursday. But Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the phony device and pulled the crew members aside.

They were arrested at the airport on multiple charges and could also face fines of more than $13,000 each for violating TSA regulations.

CNBC declined to comment.

CNBC is owned by NBCUniversal, which is also the parent company of NBC 4 New York.