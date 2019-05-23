'RHONY's' Luann de Lesseps Taken Into Custody for Probation Violation

"Real Housewives of New York" star Luann de Lesseps appears on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" on April 24, 2019 in New York City.

"Real Housewives of New York" star Luann de Lesseps was briefly taken into custody Thursday morning for allegedly violating her probation and later released, according to court documents.

The reality TV star turned cabaret singer is accused of failing a breathalyzer test on April 21, court records indicated.

A Palm Beach County judge reinstated and added new terms to Lesseps' probation, including weekly phone counseling sessions once monthly in-person meetings with a psychiatrist, taking medication to treat chronic alcoholism as prescribed by her doctor and using a breathalyzer as directed by her probation officer.

According to court documents, "The Money Can't Buy You Class" singer admitted to her New York-based probation officer that she drank two mimosas after a performance of her cabaret show, Countess and Friends, in Chicago.

The probation officer offered de Lesseps different treatment options to address her relapse and she declined "the opportunity to immediately enroll in outpatient treatment" or be fitted for an alcohol ankle monitoring device because of her cabaret touring schedule, according to court documents.

De Lesseps also reportedly failed to attend her twice weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, a requirement of her plea agreement.

Her probation officer accused de Lesseps of not taking her probation seriously and she was summoned back to court last month. At the time, her lawyers asked prosecutors to turn over all evidence related to their accusations and de Lesseps said she "looked forward to her day in court to present evidence clarifying these allegations."

De Lesseps was arrested on Christmas Eve in 2017 after allegedly kicking a police officer while intoxicated at a hotel in Palm Beach. She was charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The Bravo star accepted a plea deal to lesser charges in August 2018. She was ordered to abstain from alcohol and attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings a week.

Court documents show that de Lesseps was allowed to transfer her probation supervision to New York from Palm Beach, and was allowed to travel for work purposes.

De Lesseps checked into rehab in January 2018, following her arrest. She checked herself back into rehab in July, one month after celebrating six months of sobriety.