A file photo of Jill and Bobby Zarin on June 28, 2016, in New York City. Bobby Zarin died at age 71, after battling cancer.

Bobby Zarin, husband of former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Jill Zarin, has passed away after battling cancer for several years, "Today" reported. He was 71.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement posted to Jill Zarin's website on Saturday. "There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support during this difficult time."

In addition to Jill, 54, Bobby left behind children David Zarin, 41; Jennifer Zarin, 38; Jonathan Zarin, 35; and stepdaughter Ally Shapiro, 25.