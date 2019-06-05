Read the Court Documents in Missing Connecticut Mom Case

Police spent Tuesday searching a Hartford trash facility in connection with their investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

A mom of five from New Canaan has been missing since May 24 and the investigation and search for her are now in the 12th day.

The last report of anyone seeing 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos was when she dropped her children off at school that morning. Court documents say Jennifer was reported missing at 7 p.m. that night.

She had missed several doctor appointments that day in New York City and her friends could not reach her, according to court records.

When police went to search Jennifer Dulos' New Canaan home, they found blood in the garage as well as on a vehicle and evidence of attempts to "clean the crime scene,"according to court documents.

The documents go on to say that led police to the suspicion that Jennifer Dulos might be the victim of a serious physical assault.

As the search continues for Jennifer, police have arrested her estranged husband, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos, and his 44-year-old girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, in connection with the case. They have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. Troconis was released on bond.

Read the court documents in the case.

Prosecutors told a judge that they expect to file additional charges.

With Jennifer missing for 12 days, her mother, Gloria Faber, on Tuesday filed for custody of her grandchildren. The children have been staying with their grandmother in New York since their mother disappeared.