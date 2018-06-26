Rattlesnakes Reported in Upstate New York Town

What to Know The Ramapo Police Department in New York received two separate calls for the report of Timber Rattlesnakes

This species of rattlesnakes is a venomous pit viper found in the eastern region of the country

One of the rattlesnakes was found by a house's pool, while the other was found in the front walkway of another home, authorities say

Police in upstate New York responded to a couple of calls that would leave many “rattled.”

The Ramapo Police Department received two separate calls for the report of Timber Rattlesnakes.

This species of rattlesnakes, also known as canebrake rattlesnake or banded rattlesnake, is a venomous pit viper found in the eastern region of the country, according to Snake Facts.

The first call was to a residence in the Ladentown area regarding a snake by the resident's pool. The snake had apparently molted — shedding its skin — prior to lounging in the sun, police say.





The second rattlesnake was found on the front walkway of a residence in Sloatsburg.

Both snakes were safely relocated to a less populated area.

The Timber Rattlesnake has a brown or yellowish to a grayish body, but some are very dark, almost a solid black, Snake Facts says.

This species of rattlesnakes is found in some cane forests, forests in rugged terrain, high areas around swamps and river floodplains, mountainous areas, pine and hardwood forests and in rural farming areas. They are rare in highly urbanized or housing development areas, according to Snake Facts.