WARNING: Graphic viideo. Horrifying video shows rats crawling out and scampering all across apartments at a public housing building in the Bronx. (Published 2 hours ago)

Hordes of rats are brazenly taking over homes inside a New York City public housing building, stomach-turning video shows.

Tenants at NYCHA's Claremont Rehab in the Bronx say the giants rats have been taking over their apartments after a basement garbage compactor was shut down last week, driving the rats upward.

One video taken last week shows a group of rats popping out from behind a washing machine and scampering across the kitchen sink, one right after another.

Another tenant showed video of two drowned rats in his toilet.

"We're getting tired of this every day -- look, wake up and we see rats, not even mice, in our toilets," he says. "It's digusting. We pay rent every month on time, and this is why we pay rent for?"

NYCHA tenant leader Daniel Barber said Con Edison workers won't even go into the basement because the rat infestation was so bad.

In a statement, NYCHA spokesman Michael Giardina said, "Our residents should not have to live in these conditions. Since this first came to our attention, we have taken aggressive steps to address the current infestation by eliminating rodent access to the building and the apartments, which will also keep future rodents away. We apologize to our residents and will continue to vigilantly monitor this situation."

NYCHA says staff have been stationed at the building throughout the weekend to inspect and address the conditions, and are plastering walls to block any passageways for rats to get in. Exterminators are also treating the basements, and four compactor rooms have been closed while work is being done down there, NYCHA says.