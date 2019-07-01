Ahead of 4th of July celebrations, the New York Public Library will display its copy of the Declaration of Independence for public view.

Visitors can see a rare copy of the Declaration of Independence, written by Thomas Jefferson, on Monday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue.

It is one of the only four surviving copies written by the founding father, according to the library. Ownership of the 12 5/8 inches high by 7 7/8 inches wide document is believed to be traced back to Cassius F. Lee of Alexandria, Virginia.

The exhibition is free but visitors are asked to not bring food, drink and backpacks in the gallery.