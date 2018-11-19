Rapper Tekashi 69 in Custody, Less Than a Month After Sex Case Sentencing - NBC New York
Rapper Tekashi 69 in Custody, Less Than a Month After Sex Case Sentencing

The rapper faces firearms and racketeering charges, law enforcement sources said

By Marc Santia and Joe Valiquette

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 22: Rapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, arrives for his arraignment on assault charges in County Criminal Court #1 at the Harris County Courthouse on August 22, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • The Brooklyn rapper known as Tekashi 69 or 6ix9ine is in custody on federal charges, sources said

    • Born Daniel Hernandez, he was just sentenced to probation last month in a sex crimes case

    • Earlier this year, Tekashi claimed he was kidnapped and robbed while driving in Brooklyn

    Rapper Tekashi 69 is in federal custody on federal racketeering and firearms charges, along with a number of his former associates, law enforcement sources told News 4 on Monday. 

    Further details were not immediately clear, though the Brooklyn-born artist, born Daniel Hernandez, is expected in federal court later Monday. 

    Hernandez's arrest comes less than a month after a judge ordered the rapper to serve four years probation and 1,000 hours of community service for violating the terms of a plea agreement stemming from his 2015 arrest for the use of a child in a sexual performance.

    Shortly after that sentencing, there was a shooting involving the rapper's entourage at an upscale Manhattan restuarant.

    Earlier this summer, he reported being kidnapped and robbed in Brooklyn, just days after posting bond for an alleged assault in Houston. 

    Also known as 6ix9ine, the rapper rose to fame in late 2017 with the release of his debut single "Gummo."

    This is a developing story. 

