Raw video shows rapper Cardi B arriving at a Queens police precinct after an alleged assault over the weekend.

Specific details on the charges she might face weren't immediately clear, and there was no additional information about the fight

Rapper Cardi B surrendered to the NYPD Monday morning in connection with a strip club fight in Queens over the weekend, authorities said.

The Bronx-born star, a former stripper before her breakout success, turned herself in at a Flushing precinct before 10 a.m. Her face was covered by several umbrellas she got out of a vehicle and walked inside; she said nothing.

Specific details on the charges Cardi B might face weren't immediately clear, and there was no additional information about the fight that prompted them. Multiple reports say the attack happened at Angels Strip Club in College Point.

Cardi B's most recent Instagram post, from late Sunday night, makes no reference to any disturbance. In another from Sunday, Cardi B refers to herself in all capitals as the "most hated b---h on the planet."

The singer of hits like "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cardi" last performed at the Global Citizen Festival over the weekend.

She was in the news for fighting less than a month ago; in that case, Cardi B was escorted from a New York Fashion Week party following a scuffle with fellow New York rapper Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B, a new parent, took to Instagram after that fight and suggested she was angry because her mothering skills had been questioned.