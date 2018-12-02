According to TMZ, Cardi B had been at Angels Strip Club in College Point Aug. 29 because hip hop trio Migos was performing. (Published Monday, Oct. 1, 2018)

Rapper Cardi B has a court appearance Monday on a misdemeanor summons in connection with an August fight at a Queens strip club.

Surveillance video shows rapper Cardi B picking up an ice bucket and throwing it at two women working at the club during the wild melee that led to the Bronx star's arrest, sources tell News 4.

Her attorney, Jeff Kern, did not specify the misdemeanor charge in the summons but said he was "aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm."

Born Belcalis Almanzar, and a former stripper herself, Cardi B was at the club in College Point because her husband Offset was performing with his hip hop trio Migos, according to police. She and her entourage got into an argument around 3 a.m. that Saturday with two sisters who were bartending, according to a source directly connected to the two alleged victims.

Cardi B apparently suspected one of the sisters was having an affair with Offset, and had confronted the women, ages 21 and 23, in Atlanta on June 29, the sources said.