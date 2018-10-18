What to Know
Rapper Cardi B will hold a coat giveaway in New York City Thursday afternoon
The music superstar is scheduled to distribute hundreds of coats to children and parents in the Marlboro Houses
The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rapper Cardi B will hold a coat giveaway in New York City Thursday afternoon.
The music superstar is scheduled to distribute hundreds of coats to children and parents in the Marlboro Houses — a public housing complex in Brooklyn.
The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cardi B, born Belvalis Merlaniz Almanzar, is a native New Yorker who has found success with hits like "Bodak Yellow,” "Bartier Cardi," and “I Like It” — earning top spots on the US Billboard charts.