Rapper Cardi B to Give Away Hundreds of Coats at Public Housing Complex in Brooklyn - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Rapper Cardi B to Give Away Hundreds of Coats at Public Housing Complex in Brooklyn

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rapper Cardi B to Give Away Hundreds of Coats at Public Housing Complex in Brooklyn
    Getty Images
    File Photo: Cardi B accepts the Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop award onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • Rapper Cardi B will hold a coat giveaway in New York City Thursday afternoon

    • The music superstar is scheduled to distribute hundreds of coats to children and parents in the Marlboro Houses

    • The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Rapper Cardi B will hold a coat giveaway in New York City Thursday afternoon.

    The music superstar is scheduled to distribute hundreds of coats to children and parents in the Marlboro Houses — a public housing complex in Brooklyn.

    The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Cardi B, born Belvalis Merlaniz Almanzar, is a native New Yorker who has found success with hits like "Bodak Yellow,” "Bartier Cardi," and “I Like It” — earning top spots on the US Billboard charts.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us