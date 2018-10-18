File Photo: Cardi B accepts the Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop award onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Rapper Cardi B will hold a coat giveaway in New York City Thursday afternoon.

The music superstar is scheduled to distribute hundreds of coats to children and parents in the Marlboro Houses — a public housing complex in Brooklyn.

The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cardi B, born Belvalis Merlaniz Almanzar, is a native New Yorker who has found success with hits like "Bodak Yellow,” "Bartier Cardi," and “I Like It” — earning top spots on the US Billboard charts.