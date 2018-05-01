Cops are expanding their search area as they look for the person who brutally beat and raped a 52-year-old woman, leaving her unconscious at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in Queens, law enforcement sources told News 4 Tuesday. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 49 minutes ago)

Cops are expanding their search area as they look for the person who brutally beat and raped a 52-year-old woman, leaving her unconscious at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in Queens, law enforcement sources told News 4 Tuesday.

The woman's condition has marginally improved since she was taken to a hospital after she was found on the stairs near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard Monday morning, the sources say. But she is still in bad shape.

She had been unconscious in the hospital, intubated to help with her breathing, through the day Monday and also had injuries to her neck and bruises to the head, according to law enforcement sources.

The woman's pants were removed in the attack, and detectives were also seen removing a condom wrapper from the scene.

The NYPD has said they don't have any description of a suspect in the case -- and sources tell News 4 they're broadening their search area in hopes they may find some surveillance footage that could give them a viable lead.

They're also looking into registered sex offenders in the area.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact authorities.