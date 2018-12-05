What to Know Cops are looking for a person of interest in connection with a violent attempted rape near a church in Washington Heights Monday

Police say the man ambushed the woman from behind, dragged her under a nearby awning and threatened to stab her if she screamed

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Police say the man ran up to the 23-year-old woman from behind, wrapped his arms around her and put his hand over her mouth in front of St. Rose of Lima on 165th Street. It was dark, around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The man then dragged the young woman under a nearby awning and threatened to stab her if she screamed, police say. He shoved her against a wall, pulled her pants down and tried to rape her, according to authorities.

He wasn't able to have intercourse, and then forced the woman to perform oral sex on him, authorities say. He eventually ran off as a passerby approached him and the victim, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Police released surveillance video of the person of interest (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.