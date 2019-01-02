Cops Look for Tattooed Suspect in Rape of Woman in Queens - NBC New York
Cops Look for Tattooed Suspect in Rape of Woman in Queens

Published 36 minutes ago

    NYPD
    Suspect George Persaud

    What to Know

    • Police are looking for a suspect in the rape of a woman in South Ozone Park, Queens, over the weekend

    • The suspect is identified as 24-year-old George Persaud, who has distinctive tattoos

    • Police say he took the woman to a secluded area while showing a fake gun, and raped her early Sunday

    Police say they know who they're looking for in the rape of a woman who was allegedly taken to a secluded area at gunpoint in Queens and attacked over the weekend. 

    Police said the suspect, 24-year-old George Persaud, approached the 40-year-old victim in South Ozone Park sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 30, and showed a fake gun. The suspect then forcibly took the woman to a secluded area, where he raped her, police said.

    EMS transported the woman to an area hospital for evaluation.

    The suspect is about 5-feet-4, about 150 pounds, with brown eyes, dark hair with a shaved fade on the side, and facial hair on the face and chin. He also has a tattoo across his chest that says "Only the strong survive," and of a nautical star on his right hand, and tattoos on his right knuckles. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com. 

