Suspect Identified in Rape, Home Invasion of 78-Year-Old NYC Woman
Suspect Identified in Rape, Home Invasion of 78-Year-Old NYC Woman

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    78-Year-Old Woman Attacked and Raped: Police

    A 78-year-old woman was attacked and raped in her home in Queens, police said.

    (Published Sunday, June 2, 2019)

    What to Know

    • Authorities have identified the man suspected of raping a 78-year-old woman inside her Queens home as 30-year-old Ryan Bayard

    • The woman was alone in her home in Rosedale around 6 a.m. Sunday morning when the attack happened, police said

    • Police are trying to determine how the man got into the woman’s home; they had no details on whether they knew each other previously

    Authorities have identified the suspected home intruder they say raped a sleeping 78-year-old woman in Queens early Sunday as 30-year-old Ryan Bayard.

    No additional details on Bayard, including a most recent place of residence, were immediately available. It also wasn't clear if he had any sort of prior connection to the victim, authorities said Monday. 

    The woman was alone in her home in Rosedale around 6 a.m. when Bayard allegedly somehow got inside and attacked her. He then ran off.  

    The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, according to police.

    Bayard is described as being about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds with dreadlocks. Authorities released an image of him (above). Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

