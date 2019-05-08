What to Know Cops are looking for a 41-year-old man they say raped a 16-year-old girl in a Brooklyn basement in March

They identified the suspect as Cleveland Broadnax and said he is known to frequent New York City and the state of Georgia

Anyone with information about Broadnax is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for a 41-year-old man they say raped a 16-year-old girl in the basement of a Brooklyn building earlier this year.

The suspect in the March 20 rape of the girl at a building on Kingston Avenue has been identified as 41-year-old Cleveland Broadnax. It's not clear if he had any connection to the girl, who was attacked in the middle of the morning that day.

Police say Broadnax is known to frequent New York City and the state of Georgia, but they had no current address.

Anyone with information about Broadnax is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

