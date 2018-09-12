Man Tries to Rape Woman Near Central Park After She Rebuffs Conversation: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Tries to Rape Woman Near Central Park After She Rebuffs Conversation: NYPD

    Police are looking for a man who tried to rape a woman as she was walking near Central Park West and 110th Street Monday night. 

    The man approached the 32-year-old woman at around 11:15 p.m. and tried talking to her, according to police. As she walked away, the suspect followed her, told her he had a gun and threatened to rape her. 

    Suspect in rape attempt
    Photo credit: NYPD

    The victim was able to catch the attention of a passerby, prompting the suspect to run away, police said. She was not hurt. 

    The suspect is about 6 feet; he was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and dark pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. 

