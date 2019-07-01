Good Samaritan Saves Blacked-Out Woman From Rape on Manhattan Street; Attacker on the Loose: Cops - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Good Samaritan Saves Blacked-Out Woman From Rape on Manhattan Street; Attacker on the Loose: Cops

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Good Samaritan Saves Blacked-Out Woman From Rape on Manhattan Street; Attacker on the Loose: Cops
    Handout

    What to Know

    • A 20-year-old woman was attacked and choked out by a stranger as she walked in Manhattan around 5:10 a.m. Saturday, authorities say

    • The attacker tried to rape her, but a man who witnessed the attack rushed to help her and called 911, according to police

    • Cops released a surveillance image of the suspect. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Authorities are looking for a stranger who grabbed a 20-year-old woman by the neck as she walked down a midtown Manhattan street, choked her unconscious and tried to rape her before a good Samaritan stepped in, police say. 

    The woman was walking near Stuyvesant Oval around 5:10 a.m. Saturday when someone sneaked up from behind her and took hold of her neck. She resisted, police say, but blacked out and fell to the ground.

    Cops say the stranger tried to rape her at that point, but another man who witnessed the attack rushed over to help and called 911. The attacker fled.

    He was last seen running west on 17th Street toward Second Avenue. The woman was taken to a hospital with abrasions to her forehead, neck and elbows. 

    Storms Topple Trees, Knock Out Power on Long Island

    [NY] Storms Topple Trees, Knock Out Power on Long Island

    A woman was pronounced dead after she was pulled from rough waters off of Fire Island on Sunday, police said. Police believe the woman drowned in rough waters as a storm passed through the area Sunday afternoon, but an investigation is ongoing. Ida Siegal reports.

    (Published Sunday, June 30, 2019)

    Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us