Man Breaks 73-Year-Old Woman's Eye Socket, Knocks Out Her Teeth After Sex Denial in Front of Manhattan DMV: Cops - NBC New York
Man Breaks 73-Year-Old Woman's Eye Socket, Knocks Out Her Teeth After Sex Denial in Front of Manhattan DMV: Cops

The woman was treated at a hospital for a broken eye socket, multiple lacerations and bruising; she also lost several teeth

Published 34 minutes ago

    Authorities are looking for a man who walked up to a 73-year-old woman as she walked on a Manhattan street, demanded sex and viciously beat and robbed her when she refused him, police said Tuesday. 

    The woman was walking on Greenwich Street, right in front of the DMV, around 12:45 a.m. Sunday when the suspect, wearing a red track suit, approached her and ordered her to have sex with him, police said. When she said no, the man started repeatedly punching her in the face, knocking out some teeth and causing other serious injuries, authorities said. 

    The suspect then stole the woman's purse, which had $20 in it, before running off. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for a broken eye socket, multiple lacerations and bruising. 

    Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect (above). Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

