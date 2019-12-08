Rainy Monday Commute Expected; Some Snow Possible Mid-Week - NBC New York
A Few Sprinkles Today

Stay ahead of the storm with the team you trust

Rainy Monday Commute Expected; Some Snow Possible Mid-Week

Rain and warm air will continue to be pulled into the area through Tuesday, before a cold front changes that rain to snow Wednesday morning

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Moderate to heavy rain could move through the tri-state Monday morning into Monday evening, Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda says

    • Rain and warm air will continue to be pulled into the area through Tuesday, before a cold front changes that rain to snow Wednesday morning

    • Thunderstorms are possible on both Monday and Tuesday, according to Storm Team 4

    You may want to grab your umbrella before you leave for work on Monday.

    Moderate to heavy rain could move through the tri-state Monday morning into Monday evening, Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda says.

    Rain and warm air will continue to be pulled into the area through Tuesday, before a cold front changes that rain to snow Wednesday morning.

    Thunderstorms are possible on both Monday and Tuesday, according to Storm Team 4.

    Sunday was expected to be milder than Saturday, with temperatures in the 40s.

    Monday and Tuesday could see highs of 57 and 64 degrees, respectively, before temperatures dip down into the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday.

