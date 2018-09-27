Heavy Rain for Friday Morning Commute, Then Gorgeous Weekend

The tri-state is in for another soaking overnight into the morning commute Friday, and flood watches are already in effect for parts of New Jersey, Storm Team 4 says.

Thursday was quiet, mild and comfortable, with highs in the low 70s in and round the city. Temperatures will slide back into the 50s and 60s again, even as clouds continue to thicken back up Thursday night, bringing the next round of rain into Friday morning, up to about one to two inches. Stay on top of the latest conditions using our interactive radar.

The heaviest rain will move right through the morning commute, potentially bringing flooding to low-lying areas and poor drainage spots. Otherwise, wet, slick roads, and heavy downpours alone will make travel quite miserable for many.

But the whole day won't be a complete washout: showers will begin to subside by or around noon, with highs only reaching into the upper 60s.

Saturday will be the start of a bright and beautiful weekend.

