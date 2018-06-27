What to Know Showers and thunderstorms moving in overnight Wednesday may make for a rough commute Thursday morning, Storm Team 4 says

By Thursday afternoon, showers and storms will start to lessen, though conditions will remain a bit muggy and unsettled with highs in 80s

Next comes a four-day stretch of potential temperatures in the 90s, though sunny skies are forecast through at least early next week

Storm Team 4 is tracking potential showers and thunderstorms associated with an approaching warm front that may hit the tri-state area overnight Wednesday into Thursday, potentially mucking up the morning commute.

Skies turned cloudy by mid-afternoon Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, and though some showers may develop later in the day, much of the activity is expected after midnight.

Storm Team 4 says heavier rain and storms are expected to last from that point through part of Thursday morning, likely making for a slick commute across much of the area.

By Thursday afternoon, showers and storms will start to lessen, though conditions will remain a bit muggy and unsettled with highs climbing into the middle 80s ahead of a four-day stretch of possible 90-degree (or higher) temperatures. At this point, Thursday appears to be the stormiest day, with sunny skies forecast amid sweltering temps through the weekend.

For those making Fourth of July plans, right now the forecast looks partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.

