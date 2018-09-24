What to Know An approaching warm front is expected to trigger shows and thunderstorms overnight, with heavy rain possible during Tuesday's morning rush

The entire day is expected to be a washout, Storm Team 4 says; the wet weather should taper off in the later afternoon to evening hours

Southwest winds will push warmer air into the region, though, bringing temps back up to around 80 by Wednesday under overcast skies

A warm front approaching the tri-state area late Monday into Tuesday is expected to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to a large swath of the region, Storm Team 4 says -- and the worst weather is expected during Tuesday's morning rush.

Spotty showers are likely at first, beginning late Monday, but Storm Team 4 says the rain will gradually pick up in intensity. Tuesday looks to be an entire washout, with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms keeping the region damp all day.

The wet weather is expected to subside a bit later Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours, though intermittent showers and storms are expected to keep conditions unsettled through midweek, Storm Team 4 says.

Winds coming out of the southwest will help push warmer air into the region, so though most spots will stay overcast and soggy, Storm Team 4 expects the city to hit the 80-degree mark again by Wednesday after two days in the high 60s and low 70s. Stay on top of the latest conditions using our interactive radar.

Subway or Submarine? Florence Creates Waterfall at Penn