Snow Tonight Then Biting Cold on Groundhog Day

What to Know Rain that moves in Thursday will change to snow overnight as temperatures plummet

Groundhog Day will start off snowy and remain frigid and windy throughout the day

The weekend is cold at first, then temperatures warm a bit for Super Bowl Sunday

Staten Island Chuck will reveal Friday whether we’re in for an early spring or six more weeks of winter. If the snowy and frigid forecast is any indication, you better hang on to your winter jacket.

Thursday was dry and warmer than average, but an approaching cold began bringing rain then snow before plunging wind chills into the single digits, Storm Team 4 says.

Rain showers will change to a wet snow as temperatures drop into the 20s late Thursday night. Storm Team 4 said the snow will arrive in the western suburbs first before moving into the city around midnight.

The snow lingers into the morning rush, making for a slick commute. The city will see 1 inch of snow at most, while Long Island and areas to the northwest of the city may see as much as 3 inches, according to Storm Team 4.

After the flakes move out, bitter cold and blustery winds stick around for Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts of more than 35 mph will make it feel more like the single digits or teens, Storm Team 4 said.

Temperatures should warm into the 40s for Super Bowl Sunday. There’s a chance of rain in the evening and that snow is possible to the northwest of the city, Storm Team 4 says.

The roller coaster weather continues next week, when lows hit the 20s but highs approach the 50s.