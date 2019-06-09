Rain Returns Monday for Morning Commute

The rain is coming back just in time for Monday's morning commute, Storm Team 4 says.

Parts of central and southern New Jersey are expected to get the first rain bands overnight.

See the latest weather alerts here.

In New York City, the rain will move in during the morning commute. Showers and periods of steadier rain continue all day, Storm Team 4 says.

Temperatures will struggle to get above the 60s.

On Monday night, thunderstorms are possible and they could last into the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Then the sunshine should return along with a gusty breeze on Tuesday afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Extreme Weather Pics: 2019 Sees Surge in US Tornado Activity