Hold onto your hats!

A wind advisory has been issued for the entire tri-state until 6 p.m. Sunday. Sustained winds of 15 mph to 30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph.

The wind advisory is in effect for New York City, northern New Jersey and parts of Connecticut.

The temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day, from the low 60s to the 30s.

Expect a big chill Monday morning. The morning commute will have a wintery feel with wind chills in the 20s.