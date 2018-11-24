Rain Moving Through the Tri-State After Cloudy Day

What to Know Rain is expected to move through the tri-state tonight, after a day of cloudy skies

Rain is expected to move through the tri-state tonight, after a day of cloudy skies.

The showers will head this way in the late afternoon, and one to two inches of heavy rain are expected tonight, according to Storm Team 4.

By late Saturday, the skies are expected to clear up, Storm Team 4 says.

Sunday will be dry and breezy, with a high of 54 degrees, but Monday could see another bout of wet weather.