Rain Moving Through the Tri-State After Cloudy Day - NBC New York
Rain Moving Through the Tri-State After Cloudy Day

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4 (Published Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018)

    What to Know

    • Rain is expected to move through the tri-state tonight, after a day of cloudy skies

    • The showers will head this way in the late afternoon, and one to two inches of heavy rain are expected tonight

    • By late Saturday, the skies are expected to clear up, and Sunday will be dry and breezy

    Rain is expected to move through the tri-state tonight, after a day of cloudy skies.

    The showers will head this way in the late afternoon, and one to two inches of heavy rain are expected tonight, according to Storm Team 4.

    By late Saturday, the skies are expected to clear up, Storm Team 4 says.

    Sunday will be dry and breezy, with a high of 54 degrees, but Monday could see another bout of wet weather.

