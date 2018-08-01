What to Know Wednesday kicks off a stretch of unsettled weather that may see intermittent showers and storms, some with severe potential

Several rounds of damp weather are expected to hit a large swath of the tri-state area Wednesday, but the rain should clear by Thursday AM

It looks like the region won't see sunny skies until Sunday, which is forecast to be a glorious day with temps in the high 80s

Keep the umbrella handy Wednesday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through parts of the tri-state area through the morning and early afternoon, kicking off yet another unsettled weather pattern to start the month of August, Storm Team 4 says.

Some of the storms could be severe, threatening gusty winds and torrential downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding, Storm Team 4 says. Check the latest severe weather alerts in your neighborhood here. When it's not raining, expect muggy and murky weather with temps in the mid-80s that will feel a full 10 degrees hotter because of the smothering humidity.



Another round of showers and storms is expected to roll through the region during the afternoon and evening hours, easing up later in the day and then threatening to return again overnight, Storm Team 4 says.

Any lingering rain should clear up before Thursday's morning rush, but Storm Team 4 says the rest of the week looks much the same -- with spotty storms and suffocating humidity.

At this point, it looks like the region won't see sunny skies until Sunday, which is forecast to be a glorious day with temps in the high 80s.

