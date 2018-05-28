Authorities are looking for whoever dumped more than two dozen domestic rabbits near a Long Island Rail Road station.

A man walking his dog near the station in Ronkonkoma spotted the rabbits on Sunday morning and called a rescue, which in turn asked the Suffolk County SPCA for assistance.

The two groups gathered a total of 27 rabbits as of Monday morning. Authorities said one of the rabbits had died and several of them had been caked in feces.

The rabbits, which are thought to have belonged to a breeder or rabbit and cannot survive in the wild, are being cared for by several rescue groups on Long Island.

A $3,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information about the rabbits should call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.



