What to Know Federal prosecutors announced child pornography charges against Rabbi Jonathan Skolnick, who worked at a Bronx school

Authorities allege that Skolnick pretended to be a teen girl and tricked a teen boy into sending him nude photos

The FBI said it believes Skolnick may have had other victims

A rabbi and associate principal at a prominent New York City private school allegedly tricked a teen boy into sending him nude photos, and told the FBI he had sought nudes from dozens of other minors, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jonathan Skolnick was arrested Saturday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said in a statement. He is scheduled to have a detention hearing Wednesday.

Skolnick told federal agents searching his home that he had solicited nude images from 20 to 25 potential victims, mostly minors, according to a copy of the complaint filed in federal court.

While prosecutors did not name Skolnick's school, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, a wire service, identified him as a rabbi and the associate principal of SAR Academy in Riverdale, which calls itself "a Modern Orthodox co-educational day school" serving students up to 8th grade.

According to prosecutors, over the last six months the rabbi allegedly posed as a teen girl online to communicate with a 14-year-old boy. He purportedly convinced the boy to send these "girls" nude and explicit photos of himself.

The alleged victim cut off communication in June, but in September, prosecutors said, Skolnick began sending "increasingly threatening" messages, which were traced to his Bronx home.

He faces a laundry list of charges related to the production and possession of child pornography, with potential penalties of up to 30 years in prison.

The JTA reported that SAR Academy fired Skolnick after learning of his arrest. Attorney information was not immediately available, and school officials were not immediately available for comment.