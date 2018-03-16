A famed Rockland County rabbi has died, and his funeral could cause major traffic delays as thousands are expected to attend services Friday.

Rabbi Mordechai Hager, the grand rabbi and spiritual leader of the Viznitz Hasidim in Kaser-Monsey, died at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan at 95 years old, the Yeshiva World reports.

He is survived by eight sons and six daughters, and has hundreds of grandchildren and thousands of great grandchildren, Yeshiva World says. His wife, Simi Mirel Hager, died in 2005 at the age of 76.

Services will be held Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the main shul in the village of Kaser, the Rockland Fire Department tweeted. Tens of thousands are expected to attend, which could cause massive traffic jams surrounding the procession and may impact traffic on the New York Thruway and the Palisades Parkway.