Two Elder Queens Women Shot in Their Own Kitchen By Stray Bullets from Outside Fight

Published 11 minutes ago

    Two Queens women were walking around the kitchen Wednesday night when they got the shocks of their lives - stray bullets whizzing through their house and striking both.

    The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on 136th Avenue in the Laurelton section of Queens. The women, ages 82 and 74, were walking around their kitchen and hallway area when shots rang out following a dispute outside.

    Both were grazed, one in the shoulder and one in the forearm, and transported to Jamaica Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

    It was not immediately clear if the two were related in any way.

    Police recovered ballistic evidence at the scene. There was no suspect information as of early Thursday morning. 

