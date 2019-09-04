Queens Woman, 63, Found Dead Following House Fire: FDNY

A 63-year-old woman was found dead on the first floor of a home in Queens late Tuesday night following a fire, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze at a two-story residence on 219th Street in Queens Village after it was reported around 11:20 p.m. They discovered the woman after the fire had been extinguished.

The cause of the woman's death as well as the cause of the fire weren't immediately clear.

Family members who showed up to the scene tell News 4 that the victim used a wheelchair and she may have been trapped by the fire. The medical examiner will have to determine her cause of death, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and the woman has not been identified.