Queens Woman, 63, Found Dead Following House Fire: FDNY - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Track Hurricane Dorian's Path Live
logo_nyc_2x

Queens Woman, 63, Found Dead Following House Fire: FDNY

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    56-Year-Old Woman Dies in Queens House Fire

    Tracie Strahan reports.

    (Published 51 minutes ago)

    A 63-year-old woman was found dead on the first floor of a home in Queens late Tuesday night following a fire, according to the FDNY.

    Firefighters quickly put out the blaze at a two-story residence on 219th Street in Queens Village after it was reported around 11:20 p.m. They discovered the woman after the fire had been extinguished. 

    The cause of the woman's death as well as the cause of the fire weren't immediately clear.

    Family members who showed up to the scene tell News 4 that the victim used a wheelchair and she may have been trapped by the fire. The medical examiner will have to determine her cause of death, police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    An investigation is ongoing and the woman has not been identified.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us