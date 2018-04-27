What to Know A 17-year-old boy has been found dead in a Queens park

Andy Peralta was identified by police Friday

His devastated parents say students at his son's school had threatened to kill him

A Queens teenage boy found dead in Kissena Park Tuesday had been strangled and suffered head trauma, police say.

The body of 17-year-old Andy Peralta was found in the park near 161st Street Tuesday; he was identified by police Thursday, and his death has been deemed a homicide.

His devastated father, Edgar Peralta, was in tears as he wondered Friday, "How could they do that to my son?"

Edgar said his son was afraid to leave the house and was tortured.

"My son was fine but he didn't want to go out because it seemed he was afraid of something," he said in Spanish. "But he never told me."

Edgar Peralta said several students at his son's high school, who he believes were tied to a gang, threatened to kill his son. The scared father took his son out of school. It's not clear if the teen fell in with the gang, but Edgar said his son didn't deserve to die.

"I really hope they catch them," he said. "I am not God but they should get punished."