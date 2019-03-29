What to Know A teen who was stopped for fare evasion ended up getting arrested and charged with murder, prosecutors say

Authorities discovered the teen was one of the suspects they were searching for in connection with a fatal shooting after he was stopped

The teen has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

A teenager who was stopped for going through a subway turnstile with another person ended up getting arrested and charged with murder, prosecutors say.

A transit officer stopped Shahid Burton, 18, of Long Island City, after he went through the turnstile Thursday morning, the Queens County District Attorney’s Office said.

After he was stopped, authorities discovered Burton was one of the suspects they were searching for in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last year, the DA’s office said.

Burton and another person allegedly followed Jelan Moreira, 29, as he walked through a courtyard at the Ravenswood Houses in Long Island City around 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 26 last year, prosecutors said.

Burton then allegedly shot Moreira several times in the torso and chest. Moreira was pronounced dead after the shooting.

The teen has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and could face up to 25 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Friday.