Teen Stopped for Fare Evasion Arrested for Fatal Shooting: Prosecutors - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Teen Stopped for Fare Evasion Arrested for Fatal Shooting: Prosecutors

After a transit officer stopped him, authorities discovered he was one of the suspects they were searching for in connection with a fatal shooting

Published 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Teen Stopped for Fare Evasion Arrested for Fatal Shooting: Prosecutors
    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • A teen who was stopped for fare evasion ended up getting arrested and charged with murder, prosecutors say

    • Authorities discovered the teen was one of the suspects they were searching for in connection with a fatal shooting after he was stopped

    • The teen has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

    A teenager who was stopped for going through a subway turnstile with another person ended up getting arrested and charged with murder, prosecutors say.

    A transit officer stopped Shahid Burton, 18, of Long Island City, after he went through the turnstile Thursday morning, the Queens County District Attorney’s Office said.

    After he was stopped, authorities discovered Burton was one of the suspects they were searching for in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last year, the DA’s office said.

    Burton and another person allegedly followed Jelan Moreira, 29, as he walked through a courtyard at the Ravenswood Houses in Long Island City around 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 26 last year, prosecutors said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Burton then allegedly shot Moreira several times in the torso and chest. Moreira was pronounced dead after the shooting.

    The teen has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and could face up to 25 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

    His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Friday.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us