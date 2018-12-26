A 16-year-old Queens boy has died after collapsing during basketball practice Wednesday, police said.

Lenny Pierre was at practice inside John Bowne High School when he collapsed around noon, police said. Responding officers found him unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS transported Pierre to New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, and investigation is ongoing.

Schools chancellor Richard A. Carranza said the Department of Education will be providing additional guidance counselors and support to the school during the investigation into the student's "tragic" death.

Mayor de Blasio said he was "heartbroken" to learn of Pierre's death.

"As a parent, and as a father of student athletes, I can only imagine the pain and sorrow being felt by Lenny's family, loved ones and classmates," he said in a statement. "On behalf of 8.6 million New Yorkers, I extend our deepest condolences. We will be with this family now and in the future as we mourn the loss of one of our city's children."