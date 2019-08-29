Queens Teen Arrested In Connection to ISIS Plot: Official - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
Giants Pre-Season Game vs. Patriots
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Queens Teen Arrested In Connection to ISIS Plot: Official

The Queens 19-year-old allegedly exchanged messages with an undercover agent saying how he wanted to commit a knife attack

Published 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Queens Teen Arrested In Connection to ISIS Plot: Official

    What to Know

    • A New York City teenager has been arrested after telling undercover agents his aspirations to conduct a violent attack in the name of ISIS

    • The Queens 19-year-old allegedly exchanged messages with an undercover agent saying how he wanted to commit a knife attack

    • The suspect allegedly ordered a knife through law enforcement and was arrested as he went to pick up the weapon

    A New York City teenager has been arrested after telling undercover agents his aspirations to conduct a violent attack in the name of ISIS, senior federal officials said.

    The Queens 19-year-old allegedly exchanged messages with an undercover agent saying how he wanted to commit a knife attack in the borough, according to a source familiar with the investigation. He started trading messages with the undercover agent after claiming in an online chatroom that he wanted to carry out the attack in the name of ISIS, a source told News 4.

    The suspect has been identified as Awais Chudhary of East Elmhurst. He allegedly ordered a knife through law enforcement and was arrested as he went to pick up the weapon at the SkyView shopping center in Flushing, a source close to the investigation said.

    Chudhary is expected to face a judge Friday where he will be hit with terror-related charges. The formal charges will be released in the morning.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    LightRocket via Getty Images

    Agents from the FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force had been onto to Chudhary since he hatched his plan, and he posed no threat to the public. The whole timeline of the case — from when Chudhary allegedly made the statements in the chatroom until he was arrested — only spanned about five days.

    The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York released a statement, confirming Chudhary had been arrested and saying there was no “public safety issue as a result of the arrest.”

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us