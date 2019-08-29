Queens Teacher Arrested for Possessing Child Porn: Officials

What to Know A Queens middle school teacher has been arrested after admitting to allegedly possessing and trading child pornography on his cellphone

A search of the suspect's house revealed numerous images and videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the complaint read

The 30-year-old was charged and appeared before a judge in federal court in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon. He was released on $250,000 bond

A Queens middle school teacher has been arrested after admitting to possessing and trading child pornography on his cellphone, authorities said.

According to a criminal complaint, Eric Paulino is accused of buying child porn via a mobile payment service. Authorities raided Paulino’s Ridgewood home on Wednesday, where he copped to downloading and trading the illicit content.

FBI agents were given access to his phone, and a search of the house revealed numerous images and videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the complaint read.

“Paulino, while employed in a position of trust as a New York City school teacher, purchased child pornography on the Internet, contributing to the abuse and victimization of children,” said U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue.

“Teachers are trusted by parents to protect and educate their children, which makes the thought of a teacher allegedly downloading illegal child pornography all that more disturbing,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney.

The 30-year-old was charged and appeared before a judge in federal court in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon. He was released on $250,000 bond.