Man Stabbed to Death on Queens Block, Suspect Arrested: NYPD

Police did recover the knife

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A man was stabbed and killed on a street in Queens late Thursday, police say

    • A 32-year-old man was taken into custody and charges are pending against him in connection with the deadly stabbing in Jackson Heights

    • Police did recover the knife and say the investigation is ongoing

    A man stabbed and killed another man on the street in Queens late Thursday, police say.

    It wasn’t immediately clear what led the man to stab the victim near Roosevelt Avenue and 80th Street in Jackson Heights, but police say they arrested the 32-year-old man and charges are pending against him.

    The victim was found with stab wounds to his chest and was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The suspect also suffered cuts on his and right leg, but police said the injuries were self-inflicted.

    The name of the both the victim and the suspect have not been released.

    Video from the scene shows several police officers on scene investigating.

    Police did recover the knife and say the investigation is ongoing.

