Trio Storm Home, Rape Woman, Steal Thousands in Cash: NYPD

Police are on the hunt for a trio of men they say robbed and brutally raped a woman in Queens over the weekend.

Shocking video shows the armed suspects storming into a home in the area of 251th Street and 57th Avenue in Little Neck Saturday at around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. Once inside, police say they forced a 34-year-old woman into a bedroom as they searched the home for cash.

They demanded money from the woman, who complied and gave up $1,000, officials said. One of the suspects then raped her.

The suspects then dragged her downstairs and stole money from the victim’s mother before stealing another $8,000, police said. A second suspect then raped her again.

The three suspects fled the location in two different vehicles and no arrests have been made.

The woman was treated at an area hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.