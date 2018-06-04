A fast-moving fire ripped through a home in Queens, sending two people to the hospital fighting for their lives while also injuring nine firefighters. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 33 minutes ago)

What to Know Two people are in critical condition after a fast-moving fire broke out inside a Queens home, officials say

Nine firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze, Deputy Chief Brendan McSweeney said at the scene in Flushing

It's not clear what may have sparked the fire, but officials say it deemed suspicious; the investigation is ongoing

A fast-moving fire ripped through a home in Queens early Monday, sending two people to the hospital fighting for their lives while also injuring nine firefighters, officials say.

Two people are in critical condition after the flames broke out just before 2 a.m. inside the home on 41st Avenue in Flushing, the FDNY says. The nine injured firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The fire was under control about two hours later. The blaze destroyed much of the two-story house.

Video from the scene shows dozens of firefighters on scene while thick smoke and flames shoot from the home.

Deputy Chief Brendan McSweeney said at the scene that the house was supposed to be vacant, however, there were squatters living inside. A search was underway for other possible victims.

More than 100 firefighters responded to extinguish the fire. It wasn’t immediately clear what may have sparked the blaze. McSweeney said the fire is deemed suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.