A Queens man who brutally murdered his ex-wife in 2014 by stabbing her more than 300 times -- and at least 200 in the face alone -- has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison, the Queens district attorney's office says.

Nasar Alzein, 55, of Flushing, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter. He had stabbed his ex-wife more than 300 times, many of which were to her face, prosecutors said.

Alzein called the police and claimed he'd found the body of his ex-wife, 68-year-old Josefina Mendoza, in the apartment.

Video surveillance later showed he was pacing outside of the apartment before he went back in to call the police, and he had a cut on his hand.

"To punish him for this criminal act and to protect society, the defendant will likely spend the rest of his life incarcerated,” said District Attorney Richard A. Brown.