A Queens man was found dead inside his home Friday, and a police source says it appears to have been from carbon monoxide poisoning from a leaking boiler.

Police said the 63-year-old man, Lorenzo Benedetto, was found in his Floral Park house on 256th Street after 7:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no apparent sign of trauma. The source said Benedetto died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a leaking boiler.