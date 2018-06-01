What to Know A Queens man was arrested following a search warrant that yielded a cache of weapons, police gear and drugs, police say

A Queens man was arrested following a search warrant that yielded a cache of weapons, police gear and drugs, police say.

Kevin Nugent, 40, was arrested Thursday following an ongoing investigation in which the Queens South Narcotics Division, Major Case Unit, developed information and obtained a search warrant for 142-34 254 St. in Queens.

The search warrant allegedly yielded a cache of weapons including a loaded .380 Ruger, a loaded Mossberg shotgun, 370 cartridges, two police-style ballistic vests, four police-style identification cards, two police IDs, 41 methadone pills and $2,230 in cash.

Nugent was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a forged instrument, criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of violating local law.

It is not immediately clear if Nugent retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.



