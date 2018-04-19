Police are investigating after a teen Brooklyn girl reportedly woke up in the middle of the night to find a man in her bed, a law enforcement official says. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018)

Girls Wake Up to Man in Their NYC Bedroom

Police say they've arrested the suspect accused of breaking into a Brooklyn home and attempting to rape a 14-year-old girl in her bed before she was startled awake and began screaming.

Isaac Hernandez, 38, of Queens, is expected to be arraigned on charges of attempted rape, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child at some point in a Brooklyn court Thursday, according to the district attorney's office.

Police say surveillance video from a local business near where the victims live in Borough Park captured Hernandez.

A 14-year-old girl was sleeping in her room along with her 10-year-old sister, who was in a separate bed, when the older girl awoke in the middle of the night to find the suspect in bed with her.

Police said Hernandez covered her face with his hands; she tried to move and was grabbed, but she began screaming. The sister woke up and began screaming, too.

The suspect pulled up his pants and ran away.

A family friend of the young girls said the community is in shock.