Queens Man Allegedly Wrecked Mosque While on Anti-Muslim Tirade, Gets Indicted on Hate Crime Charges - NBC New York
Queens Man Allegedly Wrecked Mosque While on Anti-Muslim Tirade, Gets Indicted on Hate Crime Charges

During his outburst, the man yelled out “I’ll kill these Muslims” while calling them a terrorist group that needs to “leave the country"

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A Queens man has been indicted on hate crime charges after allegedly wrecking a mosque while spewing anti-Muslim rhetoric.

    • Zakaria Kabir allegedly smashed a television with a chair, tore up several Qurans and overturned furniture during his rampage

    A Queens man has been indicted on hate crime charges after allegedly wrecking a mosque while spewing anti-Muslim rhetoric.

    Zakaria Kabir, 37, went to the Sunnat-ul-Jamaat of NY Mosque in South Richmond Hill just after 9 p.m. on April 29, where he began screaming and battering the building with his fist, according to the indictment. After gaining access inside, Kabir allegedly smashed a television with a chair, tore up several Qurans and overturned furniture during his rampage.

    During his outburst, Kabir yelled out “I’ll kill these Muslims” while calling them a terrorist group that needs to “leave the country.”

    The Astoria man was arraigned Thursday morning and faces multiple charges including burglary and criminal mischief as hate crimes in addition to aggravated harassment.

    “The defendant in this case is accused of going on a hate-filled, violent rampage,” said acting Queens District Attorny John Ryan in a statement. “Queens is the most diverse county in the United States — a proud distinction where people from all cultures and backgrounds live, work and pray in harmony. This defendant’s alleged actions are wholly unacceptable.”

    Damage done just to the torn-up Qurans totaled more than $5,000.

    Kabir faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

