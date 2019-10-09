Queens Karate Instructor Charged With Raping Preteen Student

What to Know An instructor at a Queens martial arts studio has been arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual contact with and raping a preteen student

Hector Quinchi, who taught karate at Hugo’s Tae Kwon Do Studio in Sunnyside, was charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a child

On multiple occasions starting Aug. 15, the disgraced teacher engaged in sexual contact with the girl, before allegedly raping her on Oct. 5

An instructor at a Queens martial arts studio has been arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a preteen student multiple times, including raping the girl, according to law enforcement officials.

Hector Quinchi, who taught karate classes at Hugo’s Tae Kwon Do Studio in Sunnyside, was charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a child. According to the charges, Quinchi taught the 12-year-old girl karate at the Skillman Avenue location.

On multiple occasions over a seven-week span starting August 15, the disgraced teacher engaged in sexual contact with the girl, Queens District Attorney John Ryan said. On October 5, Quinchi allegedly raped the girl at the studio.

“The parents of this youngster trusted the defendant to teach the girl how to defend herself,” said Ryan. “Sadly, the preteen needed protection from the karate instructor. The defendant is accused of fondling the girl and raping her.”

Quinchi was awaiting arraignment at Queens Criminal Court Wednesday night. If convicted, the 36-year-old faces up to 25 years in prison.

Information regarding an attorney for Quinchi was not immediately available. Any parents concerned their child may have also been victimized by the karate teacher are encouraged to reach out to the NYPD Child Abuse Squad.